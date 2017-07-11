PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- $27 billion ETF manager, ProShares, is preparing a trio of funds that profit from the woes of the traditional "brick and mortar" retailers, according to SEC filings.

- Activist hedge fund Elliott Management openly challenged an $18 billion bid from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for the Texas utility Oncor. Elliott said he was ready to launch a rival bid worth $18.5 billion.

- Bowing to pressure, Theresa May suspended a Conservative MP who used racist language, in a move that further erodes her party's already thin working majority in the House of Commons.

- Just Eat renewed warnings over shortage of curry chefs in the UK and called on the government to loosen immigration rules and improve training in the sector. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)