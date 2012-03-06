REGULATORS CONSIDER LIBOR OVERHAUL
UK regulators and global banks are discussing a potentially
far-reaching overhaul of the calculation and regulation of
interbank lending rates, amid claims that the benchmark for $350
trillion contracts worldwide may have been subject to
manipulation.
TESCO CEO POSITIVE ON U.S. BUSINESS
Tesco's lossmaking chain of U.S. stores is likely
to reach a breakeven point as early as this year, the retailer's
chief executive has forecast in his most upbeat assessment yet
of the business.
STARBUCKS TAKES COFFEE CAPSULE WARS TO EUROPE
Coffee capsule wars are set to break out in Europe as
Starbucks elbows in on Nespresso's home turf.
The Seattle-based coffee chain, which is already revamping
its European operations to move away from identikit stores in
every country, is aiming to replicate the strong sales of its
own capsule coffee in the United States.
TEMENOS CONSIDERS SWEETENING MISYS BID
Switzerland's Temenos is looking at options to sweeten its
planned $2 billion merger with Misys, after the UK
group's lead shareholder joined a bidding war for the banking
software company.
GLENCORE STICKS BY XSTRATA OFFER
Glencore said that it was sticking to the terms of
its proposed merger with Xstrata, insisting that what it
was offering the miner's shareholders was fair.
CVC TO SELL TICKETEK
The private equity owner of Nine Entertainment, the
Australian media group, is seeking a buyer for Ticketek, the
country's leading sports and live entertainment ticketing
company, as part of a broader effort to restructure its debts.
CANDY LOOKS TO NEW YORK
Christian Candy, the millionaire property developer behind
London's most expensive apartment block, has turned his
attention to New York, buying up one of the city's best-known
addresses.
FBI PROBES FORMER NEWS CORP RUSSIAN INVESTMENT
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has been
scrutinising a Russian billboard company controlled until last
year by News Corp, suggesting that U.S. investigators
are conducting a wider probe into Rupert Murdoch's media company
than previously thought.
BLOOMBERG STARTS WEALTH LIST
Bloomberg has started publishing a daily ranking of the
world's 20 richest people in an effort to keep track of wealth
creation round the world, competing directly with Forbes'
well-known list.
TRADE RING MADE 1 MLN STG
An insider dealing ring that included two brothers working
in the confidential printrooms of investment banks UBS and
JPMorgan Cazenove made more than 1 million pounds profit, a jury
was told on Monday.
(Reporting by Clare Kane)