UPDATE 9-Oil up 2 pct as OPEC chief sees higher compliance with cuts
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
GREECE ISSUES THREAT TO BOND HOLDERS
Greece has threatened to default on any of its bondholders who do not take part in a 206 billion euros ($270.18 billion)debt restructuring that officials believe is key to returning Athens to solvency, a move that turns up the heat on potential holdouts ahead of a deadline on Thursday. link.reuters.com/cac96s
RBS SHOULD BE SPLIT UP, SAYS CABLE
British Business Secretary Vince Cable has called for state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland to be broken up to create a vehicle for lending to small companies, as ministers scramble for ways to unblock credit lines to the sector. link.reuters.com/fac96s
STATOIL LEADING RACE FOR ANADARKO ASSETS
Norway's state-controlled energy group Statoil is in pole position to buy the Brazilian business of U.S.-listed explorer Anadarko for about $3 billion, which would mark the latest big foray by a global oil group into the South American country. link.reuters.com/gac96s
TOYOTA COMMITS TO HYDROGEN-POWERED CARS
Toyota said it aimed to sell hydrogen-powered cars in the "tens of thousands" a year by 2020, signifying a big commitment to fuel-cell technology by one of the industry's top-selling carmakers. link.reuters.com/gac96s
TXU BUYOUT FACING RISING FINANCIAL PRESSURE
The world's biggest private equity deal is facing rising financial pressure during the next two years with the expiry of contracts that underpinned the takeover of utility TXU. link.reuters.com/hac96s
NAMA CHIEF SIGNALS MOVE TO VENDOR FINANCE
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency has admitted it could provide vendor finance for every loan sale it makes this year, highlighting the pressure the retrenchment of bank lending is putting on transactions in the property sector. link.reuters.com/jac96s
MINERALS SEARCH HINDERED AS FUNDS DRY UP
Mining exploration budgets are being reined in this year as companies struggle to raise capital to fund the search for new reserves to meet surging Chinese demand for commodities from copper to iron ore. link.reuters.com/kac96s
COSTA CREW FACING ALLEGED SETTLEMENT PRESSURE
Crew members who survived the deadly wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise ship in January have felt pressure to accept cash settlements quickly in order to return to their jobs, lawyers advising on possible claims against the ship's owners have told the Financial Times. link.reuters.com/mac96s
EU DRUGS WATCHDOG TO STEP UP SCRUTINY
Europe's new chief medicines regulator wants to step up scrutiny of experimental drugs and reassess their value within four years after launch, adding fresh pressures on the pharmaceutical industry. link.reuters.com/nac96s
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 Part of the shut Enbridge Inc 2A pipeline will need to be drained for several days, Canada's National Energy Board said on Tuesday, without giving an estimation of when it will be back online.
Feb 21 Wall Street is pushing back against a proposed rule to force U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc to hold more capital against investments in commodities, placing what some see as an overly restrictive limit on banks' ties to the sector.