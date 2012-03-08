GE EXPECTS GROWTH IN LATIN AMERICA

General Electric expects revenue growth in its industrial business in regions such as Latin America to overtake that of its traditional growth engine of Asia, led by China and India, in 2012. link.reuters.com/hyg96s

CHINA SET TO OFFER BRICS RENMINBI LOANS

China intends to extend renminbi loans to other Bric nations, in another step towards the internationalisation of its currency. link.reuters.com/jyg96s

QE BLAMED FOR SURGE IN PENSIONS SHORTFALL

Corporate pension shortfalls have increased by an additional 90 billion pounds ($141.35 billion) since the Bank of England resumed gilt purchases last October in an effort to drive down interest rates, according to an employers' body. link.reuters.com/kyg96s

DEUTSCHE USHERS IN WIDE-RANGING CHANGES

Deutsche Bank's incoming co-chief executive, Anshu Jain, is making an early mark on Germany's largest bank with a wide-ranging reshuffle that ushers several investment bankers into top management positions. link.reuters.com/myg96s

ASIA DEFENCE SPENDING OVERTAKES EUROPE

Asia is set to outspend Europe on defence this year for the first time in modern history as European Union nations cut military budgets and Chinese expenditure rises, a think-tank says. link.reuters.com/nyg96s

WE ALREADY DOES POLICE CRIME WORK, SAYS G4S

G4S, the security company, has tried to dismiss the political storm in Britain over private sector delivery of police services, arguing that it already has access to 20,000 former police officers who regularly help UK forces with criminal investigations, managing protesters and protecting crime scenes. link.reuters.com/pyg96s

UK BUDGET TO SPARE FAMILIES CUT IN CHILD BENEFIT

Hundreds of thousands of middle-class families will be spared a cut in child benefit as part of a Budget that will aim to shift the pain of deficit reduction from middle and low earners on to the wealthiest. link.reuters.com/qyg96s

VODAFONE MOVES TOWARDS C&WW BID

Vodafone, the FTSE 100 telecoms group, is edging towards making an indicative offer for Cable & Wireless Worldwide ahead of the Takeover Panel's 'put-up-or-shut-up' deadline on Monday. link.reuters.com/ryg96s

SOCGEN TO FACE REGULATOR OVER CONTROLS

Societe Generale is to face a disciplinary probe, which could result in fines, by the Autorite de Controle Prudentiel, the French banking regulator. link.reuters.com/syg96s

FORMER HK FINMIN CALLS FOR SUFFRAGE IN 2017

Henry Tang, the former Hong Kong finance secretary whose campaign for chief executive has been hit by scandal, has said Beijing would "have to" accept the city's desire for universal suffrage in 2017. link.reuters.com/tyg96s

($1 = 0.6367 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)