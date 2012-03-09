EXXON TRIMS OUTPUT GROWTH FORECASTS
ExxonMobil, the world's largest private sector oil
company by production, has scaled back its projections for
output growth during the next few years, as contracts with the
countries where it operates constrain its expansion. link.reuters.com/vek96s
MURDOCH FACES PROBE OVER BSKYB OWNERSHIP
Rupert Murdoch is facing a fresh challenge to his UK media
business as it emerged that Britain's communications regulator
has escalated its probe into whether British Sky Broadcasting
is a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence. link.reuters.com/wek96s
DEUTSCHE BANK TAP ECB FOR $10 BILLION EURO
Deutsche Bank took as much as 10 billion euros
($13.27 billion) of European Central Bank emergency funding last
week, despite deep reservations over the programme voiced by
outgoing Chief Executive Josef Ackermann. link.reuters.com/vek96s
UK'S OSBORNE MULLING PENSION TAX RISE
British finance minister George Osborne is looking to raise
taxes on the pension contributions of the highest earners in
this month's Budget, in a move which will release funds to help
low earners escape the tax system but antagonise some
Conservative ministers. link.reuters.com/xek96s
CO-OP GROUP DELAYED IN BID FOR LLOYDS BRANCHES
The Co-operative Group's attempt to buy 630
branches from Lloyds Banking Group has been delayed as
the mutual comes under pressure to overhaul its board, which
includes a Methodist minister, a plasterer and a nurse. link.reuters.com/zek96s
EMIRATES ANGRY OVER AIRBUS SUPERJUMBO CRACKS
Emirates Airline, the world's largest operator of
Airbus's A380 superjumbo, has lambasted the aircraft
maker and plans to seek compensation after complaining of
widespread disruption to the carrier following the discovery of
wing cracks on the jet. link.reuters.com/buk96s
CHINA'S BAD BANK CINDA IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS
Standard Chartered, UBS and Citic Capital
are in discussions to invest in China Cinda Asset Management, a
company created to clean up debt in China's banking system,
according to people familiar with the situation. link.reuters.com/cuk96s
MONGOLIAN MINING FLOAT DELAYED
The public listing of Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, the huge
Mongolian coking coal mine that was due to list in London, Hong
Kong and Ulan Bator in the next few months, has been delayed by
at least six months because of regulatory hurdles and political
deadlock as Mongolia's parliamentary elections approach. link.reuters.com/duk96s
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
