April 8 Headlines: Portugal faces fresh cuts to spending (link.reuters.com/neq27t) Seoul on high alert over N Korea threat (link.reuters.com/weq27t) Cable calls for ban on HBOS three (link.reuters.com/peq27t) Tele2 seeks European acquisitions (link.reuters.com/meq27t) Qatar eyes IPO for $12 bln vehicle (link.reuters.com/kuq27t) UK groups limit chiefs' pay rises (link.reuters.com/qeq27t) Chinese thirst for formula spurs rationing (link.reuters.com/keq27t) Overview: Portugal's prime minister said on Sunday the government would have to make spending cuts in health, education and social security to keep the country's 78 billion euro bailout programme on track after the constitutional court rejected austerity measures considered necessary to meet mandatory deficit targets. Officials in Washington and Seoul warned that North Korea could act on its threats to launch a missile this week, ahead of the anniversary of founding president Kim Il-Sung's birthday on April 15. Business Secretary Vince Cable is pushing for a ban on three former executives of HBOS to be banned from serving as company directors in industry, as he looks to exact punishment on the collapsed bank's management team. Tele2 will look to make more acquisitions in Europe's telecoms market after completing the sale of its Russian business to state-controlled bank VTB. Qatar plans to offer shares in a new $12 billion investment vehicle in May, in one of the largest initial public offerings in the Middle East. FTSE 100 companies are cutting back on bonuses and pay rises for chief executives amid a mood of restraint ahead of shareholder votes this spring. Voracious demand for foreign-made baby milk from mainland Chinese buyers has forced supermarkets as far afield as the UK and Australia to ration infant formula. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)