April 12 Headlines

Lisbon struggles to avoid second bailout ()

RBS's Japanese securities chief to go

Investor assault on BP pay awards ()

M&S plays down Qatar bid talk ()

ENRC appoints new legal team ()

Telefónica eyes German tie-up with KPN ()

Overview

Portugal could struggle to avoid a second bailout even if it is granted more time to repay its existing bailout loans by eurozone finance ministers meeting in Dublin on Friday. The head of Royal Bank of Scotland's Japanese investment bank is set to step down as Japanese authorities move to sanction the UK-based lender in connection with the manipulation of benchmark interest rates. ()

Standard Life Investments (SLI), one of BP's largest shareholders, attacked the company's current pay policy for its potential to reward bosses for meeting unchallenging targets. High street retailer Marks and Spencer played down speculation that it was a bid target for Qatar on Thursday as it posted a seventh consecutive quarterly fall in underlying general merchandise sales, though the outcome was slightly ahead of expectations.

Kazakhstan miner ENRC replaced the US law firm it hired to investigate whistleblower allegations of fraud in the company's overseas assets. The company confirmed it had parted ways with Dechert and hired Fulcrum Chambers.

Spanish telecom operator Telefonica SA and Dutch group KPN are set to reopen talks over sharing their mobile networks in Germany.