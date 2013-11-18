Nov 18 The following are the top stories in the
Euro bank watchdog attacks unwieldy governance
Gulf airlines unveil blockbuster deals for passenger jets
Barclays warns of more UK branch closures
Edmond de Rothschild to open London merchant bank
Top directors pay rises 14 pct over the past year
Geithner invests in life outside of Washington
Overview
The chair of the European Banking Authority has warned that
Europe's ability to deal effectively with the next financial
crisis risks being undermined, if decision-making is not
streamlined and nationalist tendencies contained.
Gulf airlines splashed out over $150 billion on new plane
deals on day one of the Dubai Airshow, underlining their status
as powerful forces in global aviation.
Less than a week after Barclays slashed 1700 jobs at its UK
branches, the bank's global retail head has warned of further
job cuts as the bank tries to trim its cost-heavy high-street
business.
Edmond de Rothschild is preparing to launch a
London-based merchant banking business this week as the
Franco-Swiss private banking group seeks to turn London into its
fourth major business centre.
Directors' pay at the UK's biggest listed companies has
risen 14 percent, as company bosses reap the benefits of a
windfall from long-term incentive plans.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is joining
private-equity firm Warburg Pincus as president and
managing director.