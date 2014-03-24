EU foreign policy chief concerned over proposed cuts in U.S. aid
WASHINGTON, March 20 European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini expressed concern on Monday over the Trump administration’s proposed cuts in U.S. foreign aid.
GE EUROPE CHIEF WANTS UK TO STAY IN EU AND SCOTLAND NOT TO SPLIT
VOLVO PUSH TO REVIVE FALTERING U.S. BUSINESS
GATWICK PLAYS DOWN NEED FOR UK HUB AIRPORT
CEVA RAISES 1 BLN EUR IN COV-LITE FINANCING
TULLOW STEPS UP TRANSPARENCY IN REPORTING
Overview
The chief of General Electric's European business said the industrial conglomerate wanted Britain to stay in the European Union and Scotland to remain part of Britain.
Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said it would double its marketing budget in the United States, looking to revive its faltering business there and keep a turnround at the Gothenburg-based carmaker on track.
As Gatwick prepares its case for expansion, it will argue this week that Britain will have less need for a big hub airport such as Heathrow because of the way the aviation industry is evolving.
A group of banks including Goldman Sachs and Nomura have agreed to lend nearly 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) to private equity-backed Ceva Sante Animale, a veterinary drug producer.
FTSE 100 Tullow Oil will become the first oil company to disclose its payments to foreign governments with a level of detail demanded by anti-corruption campaigners. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)
March 20 Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp, boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.