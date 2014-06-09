June 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
RUSSIAN COMPANIES PREPARE TO PAY FOR TRADE IN RENMINBI
CREDIT SUISSE SET FOR ALIBABA BONANZA
TSB PRICED BELOW BOOK VALUE FOR IPO
HISTORIC MONTE PASCHI LOOKS TO A FUTURE BEYOND ITS
TRIBULATIONS
SHELL STARTS SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR TO CHIEF
Overview
Fearing that western sanctions may freeze them out of the
U.S. dollar market, Russian companies are preparing to switch
contracts to renminbi and other Asian currencies, according to
Credit Suisse is likely get a bonus from Chinese
ecommerce group Alibaba's potential $20 billion listing that
will probably exceed the fees it receives from being one of the
six banks underwriting the New York listing.
State-backed Lloyds Banking Group is set to value
its TSB unit at about 10 percent below its book value when it
floats the smaller bank as soon as Monday, according to sources.
The chairman of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
bank, one of Europe's most experienced banking
dealmakers in his former role as chief executive of UniCredit
, said he believed the introduction of a single banking
supervisor in Europe "will reopen international M&A".
Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell has
appointed headhunters at Egon Zehnder to advise in its search
for a new chairman, as incumbent Jorma Ollila prepares to step
down.
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)