June 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LAWSKY ASKS BNP TO REMOVE SENIOR ADVISER

SIEMENS AND MITSUBISHI EYE JOINT BID FOR ALSTOM'S ENERGY ASSETS

AIRBUS SETBACK AS EMIRATES CANCELS $16 BLN ORDER FOR 70 A350 JETS

YANNIS STOURNARAS TO CONFRONT BAD LOANS AS GREEK BANK GOVERNOR

GOPRO SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO $427 MLN IN IPO

Overview

Benjamin Lawsky, New York's top banking regulator, is asking for the removal of a senior BNP Paribas adviser as part of the settlement with U.S. authorities over sanction violations, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are planning a joint bid for Alstom's energy assets - the German and Japanese industrial conglomerates will be going up against General Electric $16.9 billion bid from last month.

Airbus took a blow on Wednesday after Dubai's Emirates Airline scrapped a $16 billion order for 70 of the European planemaker's new A350 passenger jets.

Greece confirmed that it has appointed Yannis Stournaras as its central bank's new governor one day after he stepped down as finance minister in a government reshuffle.

GoPro, which makes of wearable cameras used by extreme sports enthusiasts, is seeking a market capitalisation of as much as $3 billion at a tense time for technology initial public offerings. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)