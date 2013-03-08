March 8 Headlines
Goldman exposed to $20 bln loss in a crisis
ECB sticks to its monetary guns
Aviva triggers insurance investor rethink
Barclays chief wants 30 pct staff reduction
BP warns of higher settlement costs
Nokia halves chief's pay
Ten executives leave Bumi Resources
Overview
Federal Reserve stress tests showed Goldman Sachs as
being one of the weaker financial institutions on Wall Street.
The European Central Bank said it would maintain an easy
monetary policy stance as long as needed.
Pension funds are re-evaluating the size of their
investments in the insurance sector after Aviva's move to
cut its dividend 44 percent.
Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins has told investors that
he wants to find a way for the bank to operate with as few as
100,000 staff.
BP warned that the cost of its court settlement with
businesses and individuals affected by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill would significantly exceed $7.7 billion.
Nokia has cut its Chief Executive's annual pay
package by half.
Ten executives have resigned from coal miner Bumi Resources'
board in a possible bid to separate the Bakrie
family-linked company from London-listed parent Bumi Plc
.