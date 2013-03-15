March 15 Headlines
JPMorgan accused of lying over $6 bln loss
Fed rebukes Goldman and JPM plans
King speaks out to halt sterling's fall
Osborne weighs monetary activism options
Schroders' Richard Buxton resigns
Carlyle European property fund heads leave
Irish company kept horsemeat secret
China Mobile to invest $30.6 bln in 4G
Overview
A senate panel has slammed JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing
the company of lying to investigators and misleading investors
about its 6 billion trading loss.
The Federal Reserve has ordered Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan Chase to improve their capital adequacy even as the Fed
approves their plans to return capital to shareholders.
Chancellor George Osborne sent his chief economic adviser to the
United States last month to sound out opinion formers on options
for a new era of growth-promoting monetary activism.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King's said he did not expect a
further fall in sterling and that markets judged that the
currency was at an appropriate level.
Schroders Plc said its head of UK equities, Richard
Buxton, would leave the company after a career spanning more
than a decade with the investment management company.
The co-heads of Carlyle's European real estate funds are leaving
the company, a move that has angered investors in one of its
three property funds weighed down by huge losses.
An investigation by the Irish government has revealed that a
meat plant in the country uncovered several cases of
contamination of its beef supplies with horsemeat in June last
year but kept it secret until February 2013 - three weeks after
the scandal erupted.
China Mobile, the world's largest telecom carrier by
subscribers, will boost its capital expenditure by half to $30.6
billion as it gears up for the launch of fourth-generation
mobile services.