May 23 Headlines
Soldier brutally killed on London street
()
Brussels to tighten rules on bank bailouts
()
Cable & Wireless Communications to end era with relocation
()
Cloud lifts from UK banks as review ends
()
SSE warns consumers of further energy price increases
()
IMF studies changes to bond restructurings
()
IMF calls on Osborne to spend on infrastructure
()
Overview
A British soldier was brutally killed outside the Woolwich
barracks on Wednesday, with Prime Minister David Cameron saying
there were "strong indications" that it was a terrorist attack.
Brussels is set to impose stricter conditions on government
bailouts for troubled banks with shareholders and junior
debtholders required to share a higher level of the burden,
suffering losses before taxpayers are asked to foot the bill.
Cable & Wireless is relocating its headquarters to
Florida after 140 years in the UK as part of a corporate
overhaul aimed at focussing on operations in the Caribbean and
Latin America.
Part-nationalised RBS and Lloyds Banking Group
said on Wednesday that they would not need to raise
fresh capital to meet regulatory requirements.
SSE has warned consumers that further energy price
increases are in store, even as the company reported a jump in
full-year profit.
The International Monetary Fund is looking at changes to the
way it handles sovereign debt restructurings with the Fund
primarily concerned with countries delaying restructurings and
the difficulties in getting bondholders into agreements.
The International Monetary Fund urged George Osborne to
spend more on infrastructure to help drive a recovery in
Britain's economy.