May 23 Headlines

Soldier brutally killed on London street

Brussels to tighten rules on bank bailouts

Cable & Wireless Communications to end era with relocation

Cloud lifts from UK banks as review ends

SSE warns consumers of further energy price increases

IMF studies changes to bond restructurings

IMF calls on Osborne to spend on infrastructure

Overview

A British soldier was brutally killed outside the Woolwich barracks on Wednesday, with Prime Minister David Cameron saying there were "strong indications" that it was a terrorist attack.

Brussels is set to impose stricter conditions on government bailouts for troubled banks with shareholders and junior debtholders required to share a higher level of the burden, suffering losses before taxpayers are asked to foot the bill.

Cable & Wireless is relocating its headquarters to Florida after 140 years in the UK as part of a corporate overhaul aimed at focussing on operations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Part-nationalised RBS and Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday that they would not need to raise fresh capital to meet regulatory requirements.

SSE has warned consumers that further energy price increases are in store, even as the company reported a jump in full-year profit.

The International Monetary Fund is looking at changes to the way it handles sovereign debt restructurings with the Fund primarily concerned with countries delaying restructurings and the difficulties in getting bondholders into agreements.

The International Monetary Fund urged George Osborne to spend more on infrastructure to help drive a recovery in Britain's economy.