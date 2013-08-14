Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK borrowing costs rise to highest in two years

DoJ sues to block US Airways-AMR merger

Rebuke to 'unambitious' Kroes over telecoms reform

Foxtons to file for IPO as soon as August

CVC to buy UK warranty provider for 750 mln stg

FitBit raises $43m to stay ahead of the pack

Overview

Yields on benchmark British government bonds touched a two-year high amid doubts about whether the Bank of England will be able to keep the lid on interest rates until 2016.

United States Department of Justice sued to block American Airlines and US Airways' proposed merger to create the world's biggest airline, saying it would push up fares.

Brussels' competition authority has called for a single pan-European watchdog instead of 28 national telecoms regulators, in a sharp rebuke of the proposed reforms from Neelie Kroes, the bloc's telecoms chief.

Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent, will file for an initial public offering as early as August 27.

CVC Capital Partners agreed to buy British home appliance insurer Domestic & General from its private equity owner Advent International, betting on international expansion from the UK.

FitBit, the maker of health and fitness tracking devices, has raised $43 million in venture capital funding as it gears up for companies such as Apple and Samsung to enter the "wearable technologies" field.