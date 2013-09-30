Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Hopes of reaching a last-minute deal to avoid a partial shutdown of the US government on Monday night were fading even as President Barack Obama warned that an impasse will throw a 'wrench' into U.S. recovery.

Finance minister George Osborne vowed to squeeze welfare and other public spending to wipe out Britain's budget deficit if the Conservatives won the 2015 election.

BP was not prepared to deal with the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, despite decades of warnings that an underwater well blowout was possible, lawyers for plaintiffs seeking damages over the spill have alleged.

Hedge funds' bets on falling share prices have dropped to their lowest level in years as traders predict equities will rise over the coming months.

Newmont Mining Corp, the biggest U.S. gold miner, has joined the race for Glencore Xstrata's Peruvian copper mining project Las Bambas, as it tries to diversify its business.

Investment company KKR & Co LP bought a 10 percent stake in Qingdao Haier Co Ltd, gaining exposure to China's home appliances market with its biggest investment in the country to date.