Oct 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Banks turn uneasy on Help to Buy
()
Europe's banks undervalued, says ECB deputy Vítor Constâncio
()
Intesa keeps ousted CEO for six months
()
BP had method to seal blowout sooner, safety expert tells
court
()
Dividend cover drops at FTSE 350 groups
()
European groups buffeted by emerging market currency
volatility
()
Overview
Mortgage lenders in the UK are wary of the government's
latest 'Help to Buy' government loan initiative with only
state-backed banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
as the only pair to have endorsed the scheme.
Vítor Constâncio, vice-president of the European Central
Bank, says European banks are being unjustly undervalued by
investors and are just as strong as their U.S. rivals.
Italy's stock market regulator has demanded an explanation
from Intesa, the country's largest retail bank, why CEO
Enrico Cucchiani, who quit on Sunday, is being kept on for
another six months as an employee with no specific
responsibility.
BP had equipment available that could have sealed
its well in the Gulf of Mexico within a month of it blowing out
in April 2010, two months earlier than the spill was actually
ended, a safety consultant appearing as an expert witness told a
U.S. court on Tuesday.
Pressure from shareholders on companies to provide them with
income, even as profitability falls, has led to a fall in
dividend cover - the ratio of profits to dividends - among FTSE
350 companies, according to a study.
European multinationals, which have long relied on
fast-growing sales in emerging markets, are realising that they
are not immune to the sharp currency falls in such regions.