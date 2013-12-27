The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ENTERPRISE ZONES FALL SHORT ON JOBS TARGETS

()

GATWICK AIRPORT FACES PROBE OVER STORM CHAOS

()

TURKISH SCANDAL MOVES CLOSER TO ERDOGAN

()

MERCK TESTS GROUND FOR IRAN PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE MEDICINES

()

3D PRINTING BECOMES A SOLID REALITY

()

ROLLS-ROYCE AIMS TO PLOT COURSE TO THE FUTURE WITH DRONE SHIPS

()

Overview

David Cameron's new wave of 24 enterprise zones is falling far short of the government's target for job creation, with officials braced for them to deliver as little as 11 percent of their original 2015 target.

Gatwick airport is facing the threat of having to pay airlines a rebate after thousands of passengers were left stranded by a power outage caused by storms that battered the UK over Christmas.

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan was fighting for his political survival on Thursday, as a court-led corruption investigation looked set to spread from government ministers to members of his own family.

German pharmaceutical group Merck is seeking a partnership with an Iranian manufacturer to produce medicines in the country, in a sign that Western companies are putting their faith in President Hassan Rouhani's reformist drive and an easing of international sanctions.

Siemens will start printing spare parts for gas turbines next month, becoming one of the first global industrial manufacturers to routinely produce metal products using the innovative 3D technology.

Amazon may have embraced the robotics revolution with the promise of drones making deliveries to your door, but Rolls-Royce has taken it another step and is predicting the first drone cargo ship will enter service in the next decade.