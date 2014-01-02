The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
FIAT BUYS REMAINING 41.5% OF CHRYSLER
()
DESMOND EXPLORES CHANNEL 5 SALE OPTIONS
()
UK RECOVERY EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN
()
INSURERS MAKE LEAP IN CUTTING OVERHEADS
()
ECB MODESTLY SUCCESSFUL IN TEMPERING EUROZONE RATES
DIVERGENCE
()
Overview
Fiat will pay $3.65bn to acquire the 41.5 percent
of Chrysler it does not already own, resolving one of the car
industry's biggest strategic issues.
Richard Desmond has asked advisers to work on a possible
sale of Channel 5, the British free-to-air TV broadcaster, that
would seek to raise more than £700m for the media entrepreneur.
Britain's economic recovery is expected to strengthen in
2014 as the world's sixth-largest economy shrugs off fears over
the sustainability of the upswing, according to a poll of
economists.
A historic change in the way insurance companies protect
themselves against natural catastrophes has helped the industry
secure the biggest drop in reinsurance prices in 15 years.
European Central Bank action has had only modest success in
easing big differences in interest rates paid by businesses
across the eurozone, which remain near peaks seen at the height
of the region's debt crisis.