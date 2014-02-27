Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EU LAYS OUT ANTITRUST CASE AGAINST TELEFÓNICA'S E-PLUS DEAL
()
TRADING HOUSES IN LINE FOR INCREASED REGULATOR SCRUTINY
()
CAMERON ORDERS "FLOOD RE" U-TURN TO COVER HIGH-VALUE HOMES
()
BLACKSTONE NEARS DEAL TO BUY INTO VERSACE
()
WATCHDOG WARNS OVER BANK REGULATION FOR INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND
()
Overview
Spanish group Telefonica's bid to takeover E-Plus,
Germany's top mobile operator, for 8.6 billion euros has been
challenged by Brussels in an antitrust objection, claiming that
the buyout would raise mobile tariffs by up to a third.
The Financial Conduct Authority is set to increase scrutiny
of trading houses in an attempt to increase transparency in
markets. In a report to be published on Thursday, the FCA will
say that the rise in proportion of activity in London markets by
unregulated, overseas entities poses a challenge to its market
supervisions, alongside risks to market standards and integrity.
A Whitehall memo cites a U-turn by David Cameron in ensuring
insurance cover to the 9,000 "newly built or high value"
households, which were earlier excluded from benefiting from the
Flood Re scheme.
U.S. private-equity giant Blackstone is nearing a
deal to buy a 20 percent stake in Italian fashion brand Versace,
according to people familiar with the talks.
Scotland's financial services industry head has warned that
an independent Scotland's use of the British pound without the
permission of the rest of the UK could endanger the stability of
the nation's financial sector.