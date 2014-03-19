March 19 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
CARNEY WARNS RISKS BUILDING IN FINANCIAL SYSTEM
(link.reuters.com/fuc77v)
ALIBABA FLOAT OFFERS $400 MLN FEAST TO BANKS
(link.reuters.com/guc77v)
OCH-ZIFF WARNS OVER LIBYA PROBE BY DOJ
(link.reuters.com/juc77v)
NEW YORK PROBES HIGH-SPEED TRADING
(link.reuters.com/kuc77v)
VW REFUSES TO IMPROVE 6.7 BLN EUR SCANIA BID
(link.reuters.com/muc77v)
Overview
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, unveiled a
radical overhaul of the BoE, introducing sweeping changes to
senior management and operations as he warned of risks in
housing markets and the international financial system.
Wall Street banks are preparing to split up one of the
largest fees yet for handling a stock market listing, as they
expect Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to pay them $400 million
for its float.
Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management warned its
results could take a hit from a U.S. Department of Justice
investigation into alleged corruption in Libya before the fall
of Muammar Gaddafi.
New York's top securities regulator is investigating U.S.
stock exchanges and other trading platforms, hoping to determine
whether some of their services give high-speed traders an unfair
advantage, sources said.
Europe's biggest automaker Volkswagen has
refused to increase its 6.7 billion euro ($9.32 billion) bid for
the remainder of Swedish truckmaker Scania that it
does not already own.
($1 = 0.7188 Euros)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)