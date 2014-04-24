April 24 The following are the top stories in
Overview
Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway Inc is the
Coca-Cola Co's largest shareholder, said the U.S.
beverage company's equity pay plan was "excessive" but abstained
from voting on the scheme on Wednesday.
Mark Pincus, founder of troubled games maker Zynga Inc
, is stepping out of day-to-day work at the company as
it seeks to remake itself.
A surprise 17 percent jump in iPhone unit sales, driven by
China, helped Apple Inc beat revenue expectations for
the first quarter, lifting shares by 8 percent.
Facebook Inc, the world's largest social network,
posted first-quarter results that sent its stock up 4 percent in
after-hours trading, quelling recent doubts over its ability to
make money on mobile.
Boeing Co raised its full-year earnings expectations
and posted results ahead of analysts' expectations for the first
three months of the year, as Chief Executive Jim McNerney said
the aerospace and defence group was braced for "significant and
sustained growth".
