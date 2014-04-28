April 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

General Electric Siemens on Monday began wooing France's socialist government in the hopes of winning it over to their rival bids for engineering group Alstom, each arguing that its offer best served the national interest.

Three U.S.-based former Barclays traders will be charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office as part of its probe into the alleged manipulation of the Libor interbank rate.

The U.S. department of homeland security has told individuals and companies to avoid using Internet Explorer, after a flaw allowing cyber criminals to impersonate known websites and steal user data was found in the popular web browser.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner Kara Stein has accused the agency of having "strayed from its mission" by allowing two banks that pleaded guilty to interest-rate rigging to access capital markets without regulatory scrutiny.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has slapped fund manager Invesco Perpetual with a 18.6 million pound ($31.26 million) for breaching investment limits and introducing leverage into funds - including those run by Neil Woodford - without proper disclosure. ($1 = 0.5950 British pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)