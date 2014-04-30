April 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ALSTOM ACCEPTS GE OFFER BUT LEAVES ROOM FOR SIEMENS BID

BARCLAYS TO CREATE BAD BANK IN BID TO TRANSFORM INVESTMENT OPERATION

GAZPROM AIMS TO MITIGATE EFFECT OF SANCTIONS AS PROFITS DIP

TWITTER HIT AS USER NUMBERS DISAPPOINT

WH GROUP PULLS PLANNED $2 BLN HONG KONG LISTING

France's Alstom accepted General Electric's $12 billion-plus all-cash offer for its energy arm, but the engineering company left the door open for a rival bid from Germany's Siemens.

Barclays will say next week that it is creating a "bad bank", hoping to transform its struggling investment banking operations that were dealt a further blow with the exit of the highly regarded head of its U.S. business.

Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom said it was taking steps to mitigate the impact of possible further Western sanctions as it posted a 7 percent drop in net profit last year.

Twitter's stock fell 11 percent, its lowest since the microblogger's initial public offering, when it failed to overcome a trend of slow user growth, shaking investor confidence that it could ever grow to the size of Facebook .

WH Group has pulled the plug on its $2 billion Hong Kong float after failing to attract sufficient demand, even though the Chinese pork producer had already halved the size of the fundraising last week.