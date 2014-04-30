April 30 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
ALSTOM ACCEPTS GE OFFER BUT LEAVES ROOM FOR SIEMENS BID
BARCLAYS TO CREATE BAD BANK IN BID TO TRANSFORM INVESTMENT
OPERATION
GAZPROM AIMS TO MITIGATE EFFECT OF SANCTIONS AS PROFITS DIP
TWITTER HIT AS USER NUMBERS DISAPPOINT
WH GROUP PULLS PLANNED $2 BLN HONG KONG LISTING
Overview
France's Alstom accepted General Electric's
$12 billion-plus all-cash offer for its energy arm, but the
engineering company left the door open for a rival bid from
Germany's Siemens.
Barclays will say next week that it is creating a
"bad bank", hoping to transform its struggling investment
banking operations that were dealt a further blow with the exit
of the highly regarded head of its U.S. business.
Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom said
it was taking steps to mitigate the impact of possible further
Western sanctions as it posted a 7 percent drop in net profit
last year.
Twitter's stock fell 11 percent, its lowest since
the microblogger's initial public offering, when it failed to
overcome a trend of slow user growth, shaking investor
confidence that it could ever grow to the size of Facebook
.
WH Group has pulled the plug on its $2 billion Hong Kong
float after failing to attract sufficient demand, even though
the Chinese pork producer had already halved the size of the
fundraising last week.
