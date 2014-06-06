June 6 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BNP FACES SHAKE-UP AS US DISPUTE RUMBLES ON
(link.reuters.com/dup89v)
DEUTSCHE BANK WARNS OF MATERIAL DAMAGE FROM FOREX PROBES
REPORT POINTS TO VALVE FAULT IN BP SPILL
(link.reuters.com/fup89v)
KEN MORRISON LAMBASTES CHAIN'S MANAGEMENT
(link.reuters.com/jup89v)
G4S TO END ISRAELI JAIL CONTRACTS WITHIN THREE YEARS
(link.reuters.com/mup89v)
Overview
BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, is exploring a
management shake-up and considering the departure of its chief
operating officer as it struggles to reach a settlement with
U.S. banking regulators over alleged sanctions violations,
according to sources.
Deutsche Bank has warned that the ongoing
investigations by global regulators into whether foreign
exchange rates were manipulated could have a "material" impact
on the Frankfurt-based lender.
A new U.S. government inquiry has concluded that BP's
2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was in part caused by the
failure of a vital piece of safety equipment that the company
did not own.
Sir Ken Morrison launched an outspoken assault against the
management of Morrisons, the supermarket chain that he
once chaired and that his father founded, saying its chief
executive was talking "bullshit".
G4S, the world's biggest security firm, said it
would end all its Israeli prison contracts within the next three
years after its annual general meeting on Thursday was severely
disrupted by angry human rights protesters.
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)