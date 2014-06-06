June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BNP FACES SHAKE-UP AS US DISPUTE RUMBLES ON

(link.reuters.com/dup89v)

DEUTSCHE BANK WARNS OF MATERIAL DAMAGE FROM FOREX PROBES

REPORT POINTS TO VALVE FAULT IN BP SPILL

(link.reuters.com/fup89v)

KEN MORRISON LAMBASTES CHAIN'S MANAGEMENT

(link.reuters.com/jup89v)

G4S TO END ISRAELI JAIL CONTRACTS WITHIN THREE YEARS

(link.reuters.com/mup89v)

Overview

BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, is exploring a management shake-up and considering the departure of its chief operating officer as it struggles to reach a settlement with U.S. banking regulators over alleged sanctions violations, according to sources.

Deutsche Bank has warned that the ongoing investigations by global regulators into whether foreign exchange rates were manipulated could have a "material" impact on the Frankfurt-based lender.

A new U.S. government inquiry has concluded that BP's 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was in part caused by the failure of a vital piece of safety equipment that the company did not own.

Sir Ken Morrison launched an outspoken assault against the management of Morrisons, the supermarket chain that he once chaired and that his father founded, saying its chief executive was talking "bullshit".

G4S, the world's biggest security firm, said it would end all its Israeli prison contracts within the next three years after its annual general meeting on Thursday was severely disrupted by angry human rights protesters. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)