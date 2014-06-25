June 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HACKING TRIAL: MURDOCH'S VICTORY HAD A PRICE, BUT HE WILL TAKE IT

MPs ACCUSE CARNEY OF CONFUSING SIGNALS OVER INTEREST RATES

CHINA EXPANDS PLANS FOR WORLD BANK RIVAL

CIA EXPANDS SPY WORK THROUGH AMAZON CLOUD

LOW INTEREST RATES 'RUINING' INSURERS, SAYS SCOR CHIEF

Overview

Rebekah Brooks was cleared of all charges of phone hacking while Andy Coulson, British Prime Minister David Cameron's former press secretary, was convicted at the Old Bailey of conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages.

British MPs have accused Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, of sending out confusing signals over the timing of interest rate rises, with one likening him to an "unreliable boyfriend."

China has proposed doubling the size of registered capital for a proposed global financial institution to $100 billion, to establish a rival to the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, which Beijing fears are too influenced by the United States and its allies.

U.S. spymasters are stepping up their reliance on Amazon's burgeoning cloud computing infrastructure and are looking to use cloud-based commercial software in their analytical work.

In one of the most outspoken criticisms of western monetary policy by a business leader to date, an industry veteran has said that central bankers are "ruining" the insurance sector by keeping interest rates at historic lows. (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)