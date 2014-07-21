July 21 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
SHARP FALL LOOMS AMONG TOP RANKS OF UK OFFICIALS IN EU
COMMISSION
(on.ft.com/1qvxmqD)
STERLING'S STRENGTH DENTS UK DIVIDENDS
(on.ft.com/1ruRIQh)
EU BANKS BEAT BONUS CAP WITH CASH ALLOWANCES
(on.ft.com/1ruRKYn)
GM PLANS BUDGET CAR RANGE FOR EUROPE
(on.ft.com/1pt3mX6)
SEVERSTAL TO SELL NORTH AMERICAN STEEL PLANTS FOR $2.3 BLN
(on.ft.com/1rgIIwA)
Overview
British Bankers' Association report shows the number of
British officials working in the European Union is sharply
declining as they approach retirement, with no replacement in
place.
Dividend payouts fall to their lowest levels in three year
in the second quarter as a strengthening pound continues to hurt
company profits.
A report to be published Monday by consultancy firm Mercer
shows that more than 50 percent of banks in Europe intend to use
cash allowances as compensation to bypass a cap on bonuses for
higher-paid employees.
General Motors told the Financial Times that the
manufacturer is planning a compact SUV to be introduced to the
European market as part of a move toward the entry level segment
in the continent.
Russian steelmaker Severstal will sell its North
American assets for $2.3 billion to U.S.-based Steel Dynamics
and AK Steel in its attempt to cut costs.
