Headlines

HOSPIRA IN TALKS TO BUY DANONE MEDICAL NUTRITION ARM

UBS EXPLORED DEAL WORTH 100 MLN EUR WITH FRANCE BEFORE TALKS COLLAPSED

AIRLINE INSURERS FACE BIGGEST BILL SINCE 9/11

DIAGEO TO WRITE DOWN CHINESE SPIRIT STAKE

Overview

French dairy group Danone has been in talks for several weeks to sell its medical nutrition business to U.S. rival Hospira in a deal that would let the buyer move its tax base to Europe.

UBS was in talks with French authorities over a 100 million euro ($134.29 million) settlement to resolve an investigation into how the Swiss wealth manager dealt with some of its rich clients, before discussions collapsed two weeks ago.

Underwriters are reviewing policies for aircraft involved in hostile acts such as the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as the airline insurance industry faces its most expensive year since the 9/11 attacks in 2001

Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, will say when it reports full-year results on Thursday that it is writing down the value of its majority stake in its troubled premium Chinese baijiu brand. ($1 = 0.7447 euros) (Compiled by Richa Naidu; Editing by Sandra Maler)