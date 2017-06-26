UPDATE 7-Oil prices up 2 pct on weaker dollar, short-covering
* Coming up: U.S. API inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (Adds comments, latest dollar, price move)
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* CBO sees Senate healthcare bill leaving 22 mln uninsured. on.ft.com/2saZvu2
* Flammable Grenfell panels withdrawn from sale for high-rises. on.ft.com/2saVYM6
* European banks to launch blockchain trade finance platform. on.ft.com/2saNxjW
Overview
* Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.
* Arconic Inc said on Monday it will stop global sales of plastic-filled aluminium cladding panels for use in high-rise buildings after a fire in London's Grenfell Tower, which used those Arconic panels, killed at least 79 people.
* Tech giant IBM is building a blockchain-based platform for seven big European banks, including HSBC and Deutsche Bank, that is aimed at simplifying trade finance transactions for small- and medium-sized companies.
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Coming up: U.S. API inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (Adds comments, latest dollar, price move)
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi comments
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 27 Annabel Vose was the only woman sailing in the sport's biggest event of the year, but the 22-year-old Britain made her mark, winning the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda as strategist on the Land Rover BAR Academy team.