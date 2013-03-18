* Newspaper to give MP "very substantial" damages, public
apology
* Police investigating 600 fresh claims of phone hacking
LONDON, March 18 A Labour MP accepted "very
substantial" damages from The Sun newspaper on Monday after its
employees accessed private information from her stolen mobile
phone.
The phone of Siobhain McDonagh was stolen from her car in
southwest London in October 2010, a judge at London's High Court
heard.
Police notified McDonagh in June 2010 that they had
"obtained evidence that The Sun newspaper had accessed her text
messages from about October 2010 and therefore appeared to have
accessed and/or acquired her mobile phone," the court heard.
A lawyer for News International newspapers, owned by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp., said it accepted that her mobile
phone "should not have been accessed and used and furthermore
accept that there has been a serious misuse of her private
information".
McDonagh, MP for Mitcham and Morden in London, will also
receive a public apology from the newspaper.
McDonagh's settlement came during the 14th case management
conference relating to civil damages actions brought by those
targeted by newspaper phone-hacking.
Another hacking victim, former boxer Chris Eubank, told the
court News International had destroyed his life and his
marriage.
Dressed smartly, Eubank was chastised by the judge for
delivering a tirade against News International.
Eubank said he had been offered and rejected a payoff of
21,000 pounds ($31,800) for hacking his phone.
After blasting News International for making a "mockery of
the judicial system", he then generated widespread laughter by
referring to a famous incident at a parliamentary committee
where Murdoch's wife lashed out at a protester who threw a foam
pie at him.
"Mrs Murdoch has a pretty good left hook and I ask her to be
gentle with me," Eubank said.
Reports surfaced on Friday that police are investigating an
estimated 600 new allegations of phone hacking at Murdoch's now
defunct News of the World newspaper.