* Newspaper to give MP "very substantial" damages, public apology

* Police investigating 600 fresh claims of phone hacking

LONDON, March 18 A Labour MP accepted "very substantial" damages from The Sun newspaper on Monday after its employees accessed private information from her stolen mobile phone.

The phone of Siobhain McDonagh was stolen from her car in southwest London in October 2010, a judge at London's High Court heard.

Police notified McDonagh in June 2010 that they had "obtained evidence that The Sun newspaper had accessed her text messages from about October 2010 and therefore appeared to have accessed and/or acquired her mobile phone," the court heard.

A lawyer for News International newspapers, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., said it accepted that her mobile phone "should not have been accessed and used and furthermore accept that there has been a serious misuse of her private information".

McDonagh, MP for Mitcham and Morden in London, will also receive a public apology from the newspaper.

McDonagh's settlement came during the 14th case management conference relating to civil damages actions brought by those targeted by newspaper phone-hacking.

Another hacking victim, former boxer Chris Eubank, told the court News International had destroyed his life and his marriage.

Dressed smartly, Eubank was chastised by the judge for delivering a tirade against News International.

Eubank said he had been offered and rejected a payoff of 21,000 pounds ($31,800) for hacking his phone.

After blasting News International for making a "mockery of the judicial system", he then generated widespread laughter by referring to a famous incident at a parliamentary committee where Murdoch's wife lashed out at a protester who threw a foam pie at him.

"Mrs Murdoch has a pretty good left hook and I ask her to be gentle with me," Eubank said.

Reports surfaced on Friday that police are investigating an estimated 600 new allegations of phone hacking at Murdoch's now defunct News of the World newspaper.