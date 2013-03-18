(Refiles to fix garble in first paragraph)
* Cross-party deal reached after talks in early hours
* All political parties claim victory
* Concerns over press freedom had delayed deal
* Hacking victims welcome agreement
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, March 18 Britain's three main political
parties agreed on Monday to create a new system to regulate the
country's scandal-hungry newspapers, after a public inquiry
exposed a culture of industrial-scale phone hacking and other
unethical behaviour.
The deal, which is expected to pass through parliament later
on Monday, will establish a new press regulator, introduce fines
of up to 1 million pounds ($1.5 million) and oblige newspapers
to print prominent apologies where appropriate.
The system will be voluntary, but there will be strong
financial incentives to encourage newspapers to opt into it.
"What we have today, which is a good thing, is a cross-party
agreement," said a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron,
saying the deal was struck in the early hours of Monday morning.
"It will put in place a strong system of independent
regulation of the press."
The government came under pressure to create a new
regulatory system after a judge-led inquiry and a series of
arrests laid bare a disturbing culture of phone hacking and
malpractice in some parts of the press.
The way that some tabloid newspapers reported the
disappearance and death of two children attracted particular
criticism.
But concerns that any deal would imperil press freedom
delayed agreement, with some press barons threatening to boycott
a new regulatory regime and campaigners for tougher regulation
accusing Cameron of being in thrall to the press.
Monday's deal spares Cameron what was shaping up to be an
embarrassing political defeat in parliament that would have
deepened rifts in his coalition government.
The three parties had been divided over whether a new press
regulator should be enshrined in law and over how its members
would be chosen, but reached a compromise after agreeing to
enact legislation to ensure the new system cannot be easily
altered later.
"NOT A PRESS LAW"
Cameron said he was satisfied with the outcome.
"What we wanted to avoid, and what we have avoided, is a
press law," he told BBC TV.
"Nowhere would it say what this body is, what it does, what
it can't do, what the press can and can't do. That's quite
rightly being kept out of parliament, so no statutory
underpinning, but a safeguard that says politicians can't in
future fiddle with this arrangement."
Ed Miliband, the leader of the opposition Labour party, also
said the compromise struck the right balance.
"I genuinely believe it upholds the freedom of the press and
also meets the terms that the victims (of phone hacking) have
set out," he said, adding that investigative journalism would
not be restricted by the new arrangement.
"People who reveal MPs' expenses and phone hacking have
nothing to fear from what has been agreed."
Others were less happy.
Index on Censorship, a group that campaigns for free speech,
said it was a "sad day for press freedom in the UK".
"The involvement of politicians undermines the fundamental
principle that the press holds politicians to account," said
Kirsty Hughes, its CEO.
"Politicians have now stepped in as ringmaster and our
democracy is tarnished as a result."
Hacked Off, a group representing the victims of newspaper
behaviour, welcomed the agreement, saying it did enough to
protect the public from press abuses.
Separately on Monday, in the latest round of civil claims
brought by the victims, a member of parliament accepted "very
substantial" damages from Rupert Murdoch's The Sun newspaper
after its employees accessed her stolen mobile phone.
Cameron ordered the inquiry into newspapers' behaviour after
Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World admitted widespread
hacking into phone messages to generate salacious stories.
Police investigating the scandal arrested four current and
former journalists from the rival Mirror Group Newspaper (MGN)
group last week. Tens of people from Murdoch's
British tabloids have been arrested for hacking voice messages
and for conspiring to make payments to public officials.
The examination of media tactics revealed the close
relationships between Britain's media bosses and Cameron,
embarrassing the prime minister by publishing friendly text
messages that called his judgment into question.
Cameron's spokesman said all three party leaders would hold
a phone call later on Monday to confirm what had been agreed and
that the prime minister would address parliament on the subject.
($1 = 0.6609 British pounds)
