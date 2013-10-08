LONDON Oct 8 The British government on Tuesday
rejected press regulation plans put forward by the newspaper
industry and instead opted to pursue a proposal championed by
Prime Minister David Cameron to rein in the heavily-criticised
national media.
Parliament is seeking a way to stamp out the scandal-hungry
culture in some of Britain's press that has caused public
outrage and prompted a lengthy government inquiry in 2011 during
which one of Rupert Murdoch's newspapers was found to have
hacked into a murdered schoolgirl's mobile phone.
A panel of lawmakers weighed up a plan agreed by the main
political parties as well as a rival proposal from the newspaper
industry, both of which aimed to implement the recommendations
of a public inquiry led by Brian Leveson, a judge.
"Whilst there are areas where it is acceptable, it is unable
to comply with some fundamental Leveson principles and
government policy, such as independence and access to
arbitration," Culture Secretary Maria Miller said of the
newspapers' plan.
The two plans both involve creating a new regulator and
arbitration facilities to handle complaints but the newspaper
plan is seen as giving more power to the industry and having
greater safeguards against political interference.
Miller said the alternative cross-party plan would now be
improved before being reviewed on Oct. 30.
The Newspaper Society, a body which represents national and
local titles, had previously argued that the government's plans
could imperil press freedom.
The British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp.,
Associated Newspapers which publishes the Daily Mail, and
Trinity Mirror, were among the publishers to back the
industry system.