By Maria Golovnina
LONDON, Dec 4 Prime Minister David Cameron
demanded on Tuesday that newspaper bosses urgently come up with
an effective system of self-regulation following a damning
inquiry into the reporting practices of Britain's scandal-hungry
press.
The behaviour of Britain's cut-throat tabloid media has come
under intense scrutiny in recent years as journalists resorted
to increasingly intrusive tactics to break salacious stories
about people's lives to shore up falling circulation figures.
Last week a judge who oversaw the year-long inquiry
triggered by a phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's British
media empire called for a new legislation-backed watchdog to
police the sometimes "outrageous" behaviour of the press.
That infuriated press barons who have lobbied frantically
against the recommendation, saying any involvement of the law in
press regulation would amount to state control and an attack on
Britain's centuries-old traditions of free speech.
Cameron is himself against statutory regulation, but, keen
to be seen as taking a tough stance on the excesses of Britain's
notoriously aggressive tabloids, said on Tuesday industry bosses
had to act fast to get their house in order.
"They've got to do it in a way that absolutely meets the
requirements of Lord Justice Leveson's report," Cameron said
after a meeting with editors and industry representatives.
"That means million-pound fines, proper investigation of
complaints, prominent apologies, and a tough independent
regulatory system. And they know, because I told them, the clock
is ticking for this to be sorted out."
The public was enraged when it emerged that staff at
Murdoch's newspapers routinely hacked into people's phones,
including that of missing schoolgirl Milly Dowler, who was later
found dead.
Subsequent hearings also embarrassed Cameron by exposing his
cosy ties to Murdoch executives, including former top lieutenant
Rebekah Brooks with whose husband Cameron went horse riding as
part of their weekend gatherings in an upscale English town.
In a revelation which reinforced his image as a man of
privilege, it emerged Cameron enjoyed "kitchen suppers" with
Brooks at their country houses and signed off text messages with
a friendly "LOL", which he thought stood for "lots of love".
Brooks is now facing criminal action over phone-hacking and
other alleged illegal actions.
The inquiry gave Britain a rare glimpse into the tricks of
the tabloid trade which included stalking children, bullying
victims and rummaging through celebrities' rubbish bins. Phone
hacking at Murdoch's News of the World subsequently led to its
closure.
In his report last week, Lord Justice Brian Leveson said
statutory backing for the news regulator was needed to end a
journalistic culture that had at times "wreaked havoc with the
lives of innocent people".
ACT FAST
Cameron's opposition to a regulator enshrined in law has
earned him the condemnation of families of victims who have
accused him of betrayal, but won praise from right-leaning
newspapers such as The Daily Telegraph and The Daily Mail.
It may also raise tensions within the Conservative-led
coalition, pitting him against the junior Liberal Democrats who
support the proposal.
The government has nevertheless threatened the press with
new laws to curb its aggression if the industry failed to put
together a self-regulatory approach swiftly.
There were no immediate proposals from newspaper chiefs
following Tuesday's meeting at Downing Street, Cameron's
official residence. But Culture Secretary Maria Miller, who
chaired the talks, later said they had agreed to work fast.
"It is not for the government to find solutions or act as an
arbitrator," Miller's office said in a statement.
"Those present were unanimous in their agreement that they
needed to work together to find a solution that met Lord Justice
Leveson's principles, and to do so swiftly. They agreed to come
back to the government with toughened proposals shortly."
She had earlier said the government would not allow editors
to propose a regulation model that was effectively the same as
the existing, discredited Press Complaints Commission which was
made up of representatives of the major publishers.
Cameron had promised victims of press intrusion that he
would support Leveson's proposals provided they were not too
extreme. They now accuse him of going back on his word and being
in the pocket of media barons.
"The challenge now is for the newspaper industry to get on
with it and put in place an independent regulator that is
consistent with the Leveson principles and commands public
confidence," Cameron's spokesman said separately.
"The secretary of state (for culture and media) made very
clear that no change is not an option and we would have to go
back and look at other options laid out by Leveson."