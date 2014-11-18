LONDON Nov 18 Britain's government has named
construction firm Carillion and infrastructure services
company Amey as preferred bidders to help manage and
maintain its regional prison services.
The Ministry of Justice said on Tuesday that it had awarded
two lots of contracts each to Carillion and Spanish group
Ferrovial's British subsidiary Amey to help drive costs savings
of up to 115 million pounds ($180 million) over five years.
The contracts, which will begin in June 2015, will see the
firms manage a range of works comprising facilities management
in public sector prisons, cleaning and waste disposal.
The MoJ, which did not give a value for the deals, said the
contracts would allow its public prison service to focus on core
custodial functions. (1 US dollar = 0.6384 British pound)
