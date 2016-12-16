LONDON Dec 16 A serious disturbance involving
some 300 inmates broke out at a jail in central England on
Friday, the Prison Officers' Association (POA) said, the latest
incident of trouble at a British prison this year.
The POA said it had been informed there was an ongoing
"serious incident" at HMP Birmingham, in Winson Green near the
city centre which can hold 1,450 male prisoners.
"National Resources have been deployed to deal with this
incident involving approximately 300 prisoners within 2 Prison
Wings," the POA said in a statement. "No staff injuries have
been reported and staff are currently monitoring the situation
and awaiting national support."
The BBC reported that prison officers had pulled out of the
two wings after a member of staff was overpowered by inmates who
stole his keys.
G4S, the private firm which runs the prison, said it had
responded to an incident which began shortly after 0900 GMT and
involved two wings of the jail which was built in 1849. It gave
no further details.
There have been several incidents in jails this year
including an alleged murder, and last month prisoners took over
parts of Bedford prison in central England before police and
extra prison officers were drafted in to restore control.
A week after the Bedford incident, thousands of prison
officers in England and Wales walked out in protest at rising
levels of jail violence and concerns about the health and safety
of staff and inmates.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)