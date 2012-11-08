LONDON Nov 8 Security group G4S paid the price on Thursday for a London Olympics staffing failure that embarrassed Britain's government, as it missed out on contracts to run prisons.

The Ministry of Justice said three prisons would remain under public sector management and that HMP Wolds, currently run by G4S, would return to the public sector in July 2013.

Four others could be transferred to the private sector, with French catering firm Sodexo, British outsourcing firm Serco and a venture between MTC and Amey in the bidding for them.