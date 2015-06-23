LONDON, June 23 British private equity has made
almost double the returns of UK pension fund assets and the FTSE
All-Share in the past decade, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
Private equity and venture capital funds saw a combined
10-year internal rate of return (IRR) of 14.9 percent in 2014,
according to the survey conducted by the British Private Equity
and Venture Capital Association (BVCA).
That was nearly double the 7.8 percent returned by UK
pension fund assets, and the 7.6 percent returned by the FTSE
All-Share.
The internal rate of return measures the rate of an asset's
growth across a number of years.
However the figures were less impressive across a five-year
period, when funds struggling with the fall-out from the
financial crisis recorded returns of 11.5 percent. That compared
to 9.4 percent for UK pension funds and 8.7 percent in the FTSE
All-Share.
The survey was produced in association with PwC and Capital
Dynamics.
(Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by William Hardy)