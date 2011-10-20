LONDON Oct 20 It appears once every two weeks
on cheap-looking paper covered in dense, small print. It is full
of jokes yet its subject matter tends to be deadly serious.
In an age of instant news and almost-as-instant views,
Britain's top satirical magazine "Private Eye" is going strong
at the ripe old age of 50, a milestone it reaches on Tuesday.
Underlining Private Eye's status as a national institution,
the Victoria & Albert Museum has dedicated an exhibition to it
and a new glossy history has been published.
Editor Ian Hislop, also a television celebrity for his
appearances on comedy quiz shows, takes pride in the magazine's
survival when so many people have predicted its demise.
"We're a fortnightly publication and people said 'you're
finished - where's the instant reaction?'," he told Reuters in a
recent telephone interview.
"But if you are out every two weeks, you've got time to get
it right and come up with an angle and a view that people find
more interesting. In one way you do get a definite advantage."
One recent example was the bestselling edition that appeared
following the phone hacking scandal which rocked Rupert
Murdoch's media empire and prompted the closure of the News of
the World tabloid newspaper.
The cover featured the word "GOTCHA!" in large bold print
above a photograph of Murdoch flanked by his son James and
Rebekah Brooks, a key executive who was forced to step down.
That issue was a deliberate nod to a headline made famous
by the Murdoch-owned Sun newspaper reporting the sinking of an
Argentine ship during the Falklands war.
Beneath their images were the words: "Murdoch goes down with
all hacks"].
"We had the most absurdly successful issue on the Murdoch
story - 250,000 copies were sold in total and we have about
112,000 subs (subscriptions)," Hislop said.
Private Eye is sold both by subscription and at newsstands.
"Normally the total is about 200,000, and suddenly when the
Murdoch thing broke we ran the 'Gotcha!' headline. I expect it
(circulation) will go down again."
WRITS, HITS AND MISSES
His magazine has often led the way in reporting abuses of
position, be it in company boardrooms or the corridors of
political power.
In the case of the phone hacking story, however, Hislop
conceded that it was the Guardian newspaper, and in particular
reporter Nick Davies, who had led the way.
"But we had a lot of stuff about the police and other
hacking issues, and I'd claim a creditable also-ran," he said.
Private Eye is a relatively small operation run from London
offices with a permanent staff of about 20 and a "huge number"
of freelancers.
It began on Oct. 25, 1961 with a yellow pamphlet that
resembled a school magazine and sold a few hundred copies.
Key founding figures included Christopher Booker, Willie
Rushton, Paul Foot and long-time editor as well as Hislop's
predecessor Richard Ingrams. Hislop took over in 1986.
Regular columns developed, and today include "Street of
Shame" on the excesses of British journalists, "Rotten Boroughs"
targeting local council corruption and "Pseuds Corner" poking
fun at pompous prose and corporate jargon.
Its comic strips take aim at the trend-obsessed in "It's
Grim Up North London", self-centred fashionistas in
"Supermodels", fading rockers in "Celeb" and the hypocritical
and pretentious world of the "Young British Artists".
Newcomers to the magazine may be baffled by its in-jokes,
and Private Eye is often criticised for being a playground for a
small clique of privileged, middle-aged men whose views count
for little to most ordinary Britons.
A handful of covers have also caused offence, including its
response to the death of Princess Diana in 1997 when the front
page pictured a crowd outside Buckingham Palace criticising the
media while clamouring to see photographs from the crash scene.
Private Eye has been the subject of high profile libel
cases, most notably in 1976 when the late entrepreneur James
Goldsmith issued more than 60 writs against the magazine and its
distributors and wholesalers.
But it has survived, and, in Hislop's words, "does make
money in a year when there are not too many court cases.
"I'm not convinced that print is dead or the appetite to
read about public affairs is either."
To quote one of the magazine's best-known phrases: "Trebles
all round!"
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)