LONDON Nov 21 Britain said it would speed
up 50 billion pounds ($79 billion) of government spending as
part of a procurement shake-up designed to ease the country's
economic plight and improve how the government buys from the
private sector.
The procurement changes, which aim to make it easier for
private sector firms to compete for work, include a speedier and
cheaper process, reduced from 200 days to 120, as well as an
online list of work complete with a confidence rating to
indicate the likelihood of a project going ahead.
The government is under pressure to come up with initiatives
to help try to drag the country's growth levels up and also to
save money at a time when it is tackling huge debts.
The online pipeline will be updated at least every six
months and outlines IT and facilities management work including
a 9.5 billion pound contract with the Department for Work and
Pensions, an 8.5 billion pound ($13 billion) IT deal with Her
Majesty's Revenue and Customs and a British police force
communications contract worth almost 3.8 billion pounds.
Private sector firms including Serco, Capita
, Mitie and Carillion could all be set
to benefit, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and
joint ventures.
"It is imperative that the 60 billion pounds plus Whitehall
spends and the 230 billion pounds the whole public sector spends
on goods and services supports UK growth and gives taxpayers
better value for money," Minister for the Cabinet Office Francis
Maude said in a speech.
"We are determined to remove the anti-UK bias in the way our
public sector does its shopping. So UK based firms actually have
a level playing field in which to compete."
Maude said that the current process of keeping British
businesses at arms length, coupled with over reacting to fears
of bias in favour of British suppliers, had hampered the
country's growth and job prospects, in part paving the way for
French and German domestic firms to win work.
With austerity measures biting both businesses and
consumers, the Bank of England restarted its quantitative easing
programme last month, and predicted last week that the economy
would struggle to grow at all for most of next year.
Monday's announcement follows July's Open Public Service
white paper, in which the government outlined its intention to
allow public services such as education, health and housing to
be delivered by private sector outsourcers, joint ventures and
mutuals.
A construction pipeline will be published alongside
government's autumn statement and by April next year all
departments will publish rolling medium term pipelines for
sectors including defence, prison and probation and
pharmaceuticals.
Martyn Hart, Chairman of the National Outsourcing
Association (NOA), said in a statement the government had been
fearful of favouring its companies for too long and welcomed the
news.
"This could cut months - and millions - from the costs of
tender. It will light the way to faster, cheaper procurements
and give SMEs chance to win much-needed government business," he
said.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)