By Hugh Lawson
| LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 Beethoven's piano concertos and
Sibelius' symphonies will jostle with Jarvis Cocker and an
evening of Sherlock Holmes-inspired music at the 120th BBC Proms
festival of classical music in London this summer, the
organisers said on Thursday.
The piano takes centre stage at this year's two-month season
of concerts, described as "the world's largest and longest
running music festival". More than 25 solo pianists will appear,
with Beethoven and Prokofiev's complete concertos and six late
Mozart piano concertos all on the bill.
Former Pulp frontman Cocker will present a Prom he describes
as "a nocturnal investigation of the human condition" with the
BBC Philharmonic based on his radio show 'Wireless Nights', and
Sir David Attenborough will narrate another inspired by his
television series 'Life Story'.
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianist Sir Andras Schiff and violinist
Alina Ibragimova will perform in a series of late-night concerts
of solo works by J.S. Bach.
And although Simon Rattle is not due to take over as
conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra until 2017, the Proms
will have him leading one of the grandest choral pieces in
British music during the festival's 120th anniversary season.
Rattle, one of the world's most sought-after conductors,
will lead the Vienna Philharmonic in Edward Elgar's "Dream of
Gerontius", scored for soloists, a massive chorus and a
beefed-up orchestra.
The Proms will open on July 17 at London's Royal Albert Hall
with an evening of Mozart, Sibelius and British composer William
Walton as well as a world premiere - one of 21 over the course
of the season - for a short work by Gary Carpenter.
The famous Last Night of the Proms, on Sept. 12, when the
audience joins in the singing, will be conducted by Marin Alsop,
who in 2013 became the first woman ever to lead the final night
of the festival.
For details of the season of concerts, click on: www.bbc.co.uk/proms
