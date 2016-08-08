Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* UK commercial rents remained stable in July while property capital values declined, says CBRE.

* CBRE Says UK Commercial Capital Values Fell by 3.3 pct In July, to take year-on-year growth to 0.4 percent.

* CBRE says heightened economic uncertainty, especially for financial services firms, saw City of London capital values fall 6.1 percent. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)