LONDON Dec 6 British house prices rose more than expected in November, jumping 1.1 percent from the previous month, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

Halifax said average house prices in the three months to November were 7.7 percent higher than a year earlier compared to an annual 6.9 percent rise in the three months to October.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected prices to rise by 0.6 percent on the month and by 7.2 percent in yearly terms.