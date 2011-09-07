BRIEF-Grivalia Properties unit issues 20 mln euro bond loan
* Said on Wednesday its 50 percent owned Piraeus Port Plaza 1 unit will issue a 20 million euro bond loan in 2 tranches
LONDON, Sept 7 British house prices fell 1.2 percent in August, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.
While prices were 2.6 percent lower in the three months to August compared to the year-ago period, Halifax noted an improvement in the trend.
"A recent decline in average mortgage rates has further boosted home affordability for those able to raise a deposit to make a new purchase," said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.
"Low interest rates are likely to continue to support the market whilst increased uncertainty about the economic outlook and pressures on householders' finances constrain demand," he said. "Overall, we expect broad stability in both prices and activity over the coming months." (Reporting by Sven Egenter)
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
* CEO - 2017 is turning into possibly a better financial year, cautiously optimistic, see signs economies are turning for the better Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)