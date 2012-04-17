BRIEF-Dynegy Inc reports qtrly net loss $180 million
* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and updated acquisition synergies targets
(Corrects February to March in headline)
LONDON, April 17 Investment Property Databank
* UK commercial property values fall 0.3 pct in March, unchanged from Feb-IPD
* UK commercial property total return 0.2 pct in March, lowest since June 2009-IPD (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and updated acquisition synergies targets
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
* Link Capital Financial Services Ltd reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Delta Technology Holdings Ltd as of February 16 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mhrku3 Further company coverage: