By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 Floor to ceiling windows, chairs
by French designer Philippe Starck, four-poster beds and a short
walk from the Louis Vuitton store on London's Bond
Street.
These are no ordinary student digs.
Apartments for rent in London's most exclusive
neighbourhoods have traditionally been the preserve of bankers.
As the potency of the financial sector wanes, they are
increasingly let to children of the international super-rich
studying at the city's universities.
"I chose the place and then asked my parents whether it was
alright," said Sumiro, a 21-year old Indonesian student who will
be living alone in the 895 pound-a-week ($1,400) two-bedroom
apartment with the Philippe Starck chairs when he starts
university in September.
Another attraction were his numerous friends living nearby,
he said.
Unlike the stereotypical British students who squeeze into
cramped flats and shop in budget stores, the offspring of the
super-rich exhibit a taste for luxury furnishings, in-house gyms
and cleaners that visit twice a week.
"They're looking for a hotel room," said Naomi Heaton, chief
executive of residential fund manager London Central Portfolio
(LCP), which has students from Russia, China and Saudi Arabia
renting homes in an overall property portfolio worth 500 million
pounds.
"Many of them would have experienced a fairly sophisticated
lifestyle, travelling around the world business class. Their
requirements are similar to that of corporate tenants."
Nadine, the daughter of a Lebanese businessman, laid out her
accommodation requirements.
"We didn't want a typical British student pad, we wanted
something quite big, quite decent, so that there would be space
for our parents and friends when they visited," said Nadine, who
lived in a 2,400 pounds-a-month London flat while studying last
year.
The rise of the wealthy foreign student comes as companies
in the financial sector cut jobs and budgets, under pressure
from shareholders and politicians.
At the same time, strong economic growth in China and other
parts of Asia has created immense wealth, mainly fuelled by
manufacturing, construction and commodities. The number of U.S.
dollar millionaires in Asia outnumbered North America for the
first time in 2011.
It has led to a surge in demand from overseas buyers of the
best London homes, seen by many as a sound investment.
Prices for the most sought after central London properties
have risen about 44 percent in the last three years, more than
twice the increase across the capital as a whole, Knight Frank
data shows.
"The wealth underpinning the student market is stronger than
the wealth underpinning the corporate tenant market," Heaton
said.
Paris and New York are also popular student destinations. In
February, Russian fertilizer oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev paid $88
million for New York's most expensive apartment, a penthouse the
size of two and a half tennis courts with views of Central Park,
for his student daughter Ekaterina Rybolovleva.
The previous owner was a banker - former Citigroup CEO
Sandy Weill.
Parents keen to get the best located homes for their
children are often prepared to outbid bankers, Heaton said. They
also sometimes pay a year's rent upfront as their children don't
have a UK credit history.
LCP research showed the proportion of homes in prime
neighbourhoods like Mayfair and Knightsbridge rented by
international students doubled to 23 percent in the six years to
June 2012, becoming the second largest group behind the
financial sector at 45 percent.
"With the current rates of growth, international students
would represent 50 percent by 2020," LCP's Head of Investment
Management, Hugh Best, told Reuters, saying expansion in the
financial sector was likely to plateau.
Job cuts among bankers caused prime London rents to fall for
the first time in two years, property consultant Savills
said on June 22.
Foreign students in the City of Westminster district, which
includes some of the city's priciest streets, pay an average
annual rent of 28,878 pounds, LCP said. By contrast, the average
UK student paid 3,490 pounds in 2011, data on UK website
Accommodation for Students said.
About 26 percent of London's students are from overseas,
with China, India and Nigeria sending the most students to the
UK between 2009 and 2011, data from the UK Council for
International Student Affairs showed.
Bankers squeezed by cut budgets were eyeing moves to cheaper
housing in less central London neighbourhoods such as Fulham or
Bayswater, said Matthew Hobbs, who heads up the lettings team at
Savills's Kensington office.
"Instead of spending 1,000 pounds a week, they're spending
800 pounds a week. They're scaling back. You can rent a nice
house in Islington for 80 percent of what you can rent a nice
house in Kensington for."
Renting often paves the way to buying, Heaton said, as
students will persuade their parents to buy a London property
once they are familiar with the city, another factor helping to
super-charge the central London property market.
"It's a function of globalization," she said. "One
generation makes the money and the next generation gets sent to
university."
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Bill and Janet
McBride)
($1 = 0.6419 British pounds)