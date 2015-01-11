* U.S. funds step up presence in London; sovereign wealth
* UK insurers, pension funds seek opportunities in regions
* Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow amongst favoured destinations
* Many UK groups go directly through private deals, avoid
By Esha Vaish and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Jan 11 Tough foreign competition in the
London commercial property market is forcing local investors to
invest in regional cities to tap rising rents there, with many
making purchases privately to avoid auctions or even building
office blocks from scratch.
Commercial and residential property in London has become a
popular safe haven for investors from places such as Russia,
China and southern Europe as a result of the financial crisis,
and office prices have bounced back strongly from the lows.
From a $4 billion battle for control of the Canary Wharf
financial district to the creation of the capital's tallest
building, The Shard, thanks to oil money from the Gulf, many of
London's landmarks have had a helpful overseas financing hand.
Last year, more than 55 billion pounds ($83.5 billion) was
invested in commercial property across the country, much of it
by pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds looking
for steady, long-term income.
But local investors are increasingly seeing advantage
elsewhere.
"We do need to be savvy as to where we invest, and there are
some markets in the UK, particularly prime core London, which we
see as fully priced," said Chris Perkins, who heads up the team
managing business and industrial property at M&G Real Estate, a
unit of insurer Prudential.
Political uncertainty about who will win in a British May 7
election could crimp demand for commercial property slightly in
the early part of the year, but any slowdown in overseas
interest would be temporary, analysts said.
With London the principal target for foreign capital,
British investors are seeking rising rents in cities such as
Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester as an economic recovery takes hold
across the country.
PATCHY PIPELINE, PREMIUM SHORTAGE
In regional centres, a patchy property development pipeline
and a shortage of premium property are creating opportunities
for home-grown investors.
British institutions increased exposure to the regional
office market to 46 percent by September 2014, from 33 percent a
year ago, research from realtor Savills showed, while
adding in funds from property firms, occupiers and private
investors, their share of regional commercial property was 60
percent.
Among the most active of the British investors, M&G signed
the largest regional deal of 2014, spending around 320 million
pounds ($499 million) for 500,000 square feet of office space in
Manchester. Of the 3 billion pounds it spent buying property in
2014, 60 percent was spent outside London.
The group made total returns of around 20 percent in 2014
and should achieve double-digit returns this year, M&G's Perkins
said. That stacks up well against more traditional investments,
such as the blue-chip FTSE 100, down 2.7 percent in
2014.
For those wanting to invest in regional cities for capital
growth and lucrative rentals, there are several routes. The most
common is to invest in a real estate investment trust or a
mutual fund, although those with a medium-term view and the
right skills could buy an existing building or fund a new-build.
Although the value of offices outside London is lower, there
has been a jump in rental demand for offices in the country's
major regional markets: from Bristol and Birmingham to Glasgow
and Edinburgh.
While prime office locations in London's crowded City
financial district fetched rents of about 80 pounds per square
foot by mid-2014, Birmingham offices got roughly 30 pounds and
Manchester 32 pounds, Savills data showed.
STEALING A MARCH TO THE REGIONS
Yields are also higher in the regions: while prime office
space in the City returned 4.25 percent in the second quarter of
2014, Birmingham returned 5.25 percent and Manchester 5 percent.
For domestic investors looking to steal a march on rivals,
many are going directly to local governments and companies that
may need to sell off assets, as well as retailers and others
open to leasing back their property to free up cash.
"We spend a lot of time seeking off-market transactions
where we don't have to be in competitive bidding," said Bill
Hughes, head of property at Legal & General Investment
Management. "That is where you get the best value."
After improving a building - with a view to holding it for
an average of seven to 10 years - the investment arm of insurer
Legal & General can sell it on as a performing asset to
another long-term holder, such as a pension scheme or sovereign
wealth fund.
The latter have been hesitant to invest directly in such
assets, preferring more assured returns from higher-quality
'Grade-A' London properties which are easier to sell on.
The limited availability of Grade-A property assets outside
London - down nearly 40 percent over the last four years,
analyst Andy Brunner of Morningstar said - means those who take
the risk of building the properties from scratch could cash in.
While the lack of income from an unbuilt property can put
some off, an improvement in the underlying economy has left
others more confident about taking on the risk, said Michael
Haddock, senior research director at CBRE.
Although foreign investors are likely to follow the path
forged by local rivals, the incumbents should enjoy their
advantage for some time yet, said Haddock.
"In theory almost any investor might be interested in
smaller markets. However, because it is harder to place large
amounts in smaller cities quickly, some of the larger
international investors who have large amounts to invest and
limited management capacity might find them impractical."
