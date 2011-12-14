LONDON Dec 14 UK commercial property
produced a total return of 0.5 percent in November, with
uncertainty over the country's economic prospects and its
ability to avoid recession in 2012 weighing on property values,
Investment Property Databank (IPD) said.
IPD data showed the 0.5 percent total return included 0.5
percent of capital gains, with nil income returns.
The total return for offices and industrial property was 0.6
percent, and 0.4 percent in retail, IPD said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Poor economic growth forecasts, the ongoing euro zone
crisis, high unemployment and inflation still hovering around 5
percent has left consumers and businesses, occupiers and owners
alike, feeling out of pocket," said Malcolm Hunt, IPD's UK and
Ireland client services director.
"Deep uncertainty about the potential of the UK to avoid
recession next year is now finding its way into property
values."
Earlier on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of more than 40
economists found there was a 50 percent chance that Britain's
economy could slip back into recession within a year, but that
the country was unlikely to leave the 27-nation European Union.
UK commercial property values have gained 17.8 percent over
the past 27 months, having fallen 44.1 percent in the two years
to end-June 2009, during the global credit crisis.
In November, retail property values fell 0.1 percent, while
income return growth was 0.5 percent.
Office values grew 0.1 percent, while income return was 0.5
percent. Industrial property produced no capital gains, and 0.6
percent income return, IPD said.
"A combination of steadily declining occupier demand outside
of London and fading investor sentiment has largely driven the
declines in retail values," IPD said.
"London is still seeing positive capital growth, but this is
now being outweighed by poor regional performance," IPD said.
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by David Hulmes)