* Regulation needs to be fit for entire cycle - report
* Proposes changes to loan valuation model
* Seeks creation of property loan database
LONDON, Oct 22 Lenders to Britain's property
sector must change the way they value real estate to avoid a
repeat of the meltdown that helped to cause the financial
crisis, a report by banking and property experts said on
Tuesday.
The report by the Real Estate Finance Group (REFG),
comprising senior bank and property figures from companies
including Wells Fargo, CBRE Group and Grosvenor
, says that reform is needed to curb overenthusiastic
lending at the top of the cycle and ensure that banks have
sufficient cash reserves to support post-crash recovery.
The REFG was set up to propose a market structure and
regulatory regime to guard against the practices that left many
banks with portfolios of property loans that exceed the value of
the underlying real estate.
After years of excessive lending in the run up to 2008,
banks such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
have been hit by tough capital requirements that have forced a
drastic reduction in their lending to the sector.
"We need 'right touch' regulation fit for all stages of the
cycle, rather than 'light touch' as the market rises followed by
'heavy handed' after a crash," said Grosvenor Finance Director
Nick Scarles, who chairs the group.
The REFG's seven proposed reforms include a requirement for
loans to be linked to a property's long-term loan-to-value ratio
rather than the ratio at the time of the loan. This would
compare the amount of the loan with the average value of the
property through the market cycle, ensuring that capital buffers
are built in automatically.
It also advocated the creation of a database of all UK
commercial property loans, the risk levels of which could be
analysed periodically by regulators and academics.
The report also proposed that key staff in lending teams
should be required to gain accredited qualifications.
The recommendations will be sent out for comment and a final
report will be published in early 2014.