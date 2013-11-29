LONDON Nov 29 British house prices rose at
their fastest rate in more than three years this month, data
from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday, just a day
after the Bank of England announced steps to curb rising house
prices.
Nationwide said house prices in November were 6.5 percent
higher than a year earlier, the biggest increase since July 2010
and larger than economists had expected, though still around 6
percent below their peak in late 2007.
On the month, house prices were up 0.6 percent, in line with
forecasts but below the 1.0 percent seen in October.
"A large part of the improvement can be attributed to
further improvements in the labour market and the brighter
economic outlook," said Nationwide's chief economist, Robert
Gardner.
"Policy measures aimed at keeping down the cost and
improving the availability of credit are also playing an
important role," he added.
Gardner did not refer to the BoE's decision on Thursday to
put the brakes on a scheme launched last year to help boost
mortgage lending.
The central bank said that from January the Funding for
Lending Scheme would cease to offer incentives for mortgage
lending and instead focus on helping small firms to borrow.
The annual rise in house prices tallies with that reported
by rival mortgage lender Halifax earlier in the month, which
said house prices in the three months to October were 6.9
percent higher than a year earlier.
Later on Friday the Bank of England will report October
mortgage approvals data, which are forecast to show a further
rise from September's five-year high.
Britain's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than
three years in the three months to September, and figures
earlier on Friday showed in November consumer confidence had
fallen only slightly from September's six-year high.