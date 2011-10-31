LONDON Oct 31 The Dean of London's St Paul's
Cathedral resigned on Monday, after the church said it would
take legal action to evict a 200-tent anti-capitalist protest
camp occupying the square outside.
Reverend Graeme Knowles resigned just days after the
cathedral Chancellor, Reverend Giles Fraser, quit in opposition
to the legal action he said could result in violence done in the
name of the church.
Knowles said mounting criticism of St Paul's handling of the
protest camp, which has occupied the square for the past two
weeks, had made his position untenable.
"Since the arrival of the protesters' camp outside the
cathedral, we have all been put under a great deal of strain and
have faced what would appear to be some insurmountable issues,"
he said in a statement.
The protesters, inspired by similar protests around the
world, are demonstrating against the nearby London Stock
Exchange for greater wealth equality and financial reform.
Health and safety concerns forced the cathedral to close its
doors last week for the first time since World War Two, costing
it some 20,000 pounds ($32,000) a day in lost revenue. It
reopened on Friday.
Cathedral authorities have stressed that they object to the
tents rather than the protesters.
(Reporting By Naomi O'Leary)